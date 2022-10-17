BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar might soar if liquidity troubles FX traders

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Liquidity may become the focus of FX traders who are likely to see it diminish as this year ends in an already risk averse environment that could stoke demand for a fast rising dollar to new heights.

Since 2015, the end of every year has seen cross currency basis swaps - a measure of risk aversion and dollar liquidity - widen sharply, but a shortage of dollars has never materialised.

This year cross currency basis swaps have widened early with the extremes traded greater than those seen in the last three years.

Unlike most prior year-ends when liquidity tails off, this one is due to happen with stock markets falling. As a result, more traders may be inclined to pare exposure and book profits, heightening the likelihood of less liquid conditions at the end of the year.

At the same time, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates which futures imply will be close to 5 percent by March with hikes expected on Nov. 2 and, crucially, Dec. 14.

The Fed is expected to hike at a point when liquidity may be very low. The dollar, which is safe and very liquid, is likely to prosper and the modest amount of betting on its rise may amplify any rally.

