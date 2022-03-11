BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar may sustain breakout vs yen even if Ukraine crisis worsens

March 11 (Reuters) - USD/JPY broke out on Friday past prior 2022 pandemic recovery peaks at 116.34/355 with the help of rising Treasury-JGB yields spreads and diminished crisis-fueled haven yen demand, and it may be able to hold the high ground even if the Ukraine situation deteriorates.

USD/JPY's rally this week and breakout has triggered medium-term buy signals that indicate scope to reach resistance in the 117.53-87 range next. Broader upside targets are the 161.8% Fibo off the April-July 2021 base and the December 2016 key peak at 118.42/66.

The yen, like the euro, remains more vulnerable to lofty energy prices the Ukraine crisis exacerbated. EUR/USD, USD/JPY and EUR/JPY have all rebounded this week, primarily because, despite all the sanctions and worsening of the war, natural gas supplies to Europe from Russia have not been interrupted and energy prices retraced massive gains.

But that may be because a badly staggered Russian economy cannot afford to lose one of its last remaining sources of income, not because Russia's going to end its incursions.

And the Fed will begin hiking rates next week while the BOJ has no plans to tighten within its policy horizon.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

