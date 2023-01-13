BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar may struggle to shake off January blues

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The dollar's tough start to the year could get even tougher if the Federal Reserve does a volte-face and hints that it might reduce interest rates in the second half of this year - as money markets suggest.

On Thursday, Fed policymakers signalled that a rate-hike slowdown is coming, but not an easing. Should they change their tune, it might unleash a fresh wave of greenback selling.

The USD index fell to a fresh seven-month low of 101.97 on Friday, as the dollar continued to suffer on the back of a dovish shift in Fed expectations following Thursday's U.S. inflation data.

There is currently only a 10% chance of the Fed raising rates by 50 basis points on Feb. 1, versus 25% before the U.S. CPI data release, according to the FEDWATCH measure on Eikon.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

