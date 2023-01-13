US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar may struggle to shake off January blues

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 13, 2023 — 04:49 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The dollar's tough start to the year could get even tougher if the Federal Reserve does a volte-face and hints that it might reduce interest rates in the second half of this year - as money markets suggest.

On Thursday, Fed policymakers signalled that a rate-hike slowdown is coming, but not an easing. Should they change their tune, it might unleash a fresh wave of greenback selling.

The USD index fell to a fresh seven-month low of 101.97 on Friday, as the dollar continued to suffer on the back of a dovish shift in Fed expectations following Thursday's U.S. inflation data.

There is currently only a 10% chance of the Fed raising rates by 50 basis points on Feb. 1, versus 25% before the U.S. CPI data release, according to the FEDWATCH measure on Eikon.

Related comment:

For more click on FXBUZ

USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3k40Cr0

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.