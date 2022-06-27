BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar may soon become victim of high US rates

June 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index has risen so rapidly from its pandemic depths that it has quickly become expensive, but only a weekly close below key supports by 103.50 would trigger a deeper slide.

Investors now foresee accelerated Fed tightening shortening the path to peak rates, the next easing cycle and, potentially, a recession.

That undermines the U.S.-euro zone divergence trade, though solid U.S. durable goods and pending home sales data provided a temporary reprieve .

The ECB aims to raise still-negative rates in July amid energy and food supply shortages and inflation exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. However, a series of ECB rate hikes could make large swathes of euro zone debt difficult to service, forcing more targeted QE buying that could make fighting inflation more difficult.

Overbought weekly and monthly RSI signals would turn red if prices closed below the 10-week moving average and tenkan, now at 103.49/54. The 55-DMA is at 102.85 and the daily cloud base and May 30 trough are at 101.35/29. A daily range above the daily tenkan at 104.60 is needed to signal 2022's 105.79 high is in play again.

