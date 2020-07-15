US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar may see dour 2017 repeat, rather than summer of love

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The dollar index looks vulnerable to an especially severe decline. Indeed, if it breaks below its 95.71 June low and then takes out 95.62, which is the 50% Fibo of the 2018-20 88.25-102.99 recovery, prices would be at risk of a much deeper drop, perhaps akin to 2017's dive.

July 15 (Reuters) - The dollar index looks vulnerable to an especially severe decline. Indeed, if it breaks below its 95.71 June low and then takes out 95.62, which is the 50% Fibo of the 2018-20 88.25-102.99 recovery, prices would be at risk of a much deeper drop, perhaps akin to 2017's dive.

The dollar's been on the back foot since the Fed stepped in to quash a funding squeeze during the March pandemic madness, leaving in its wake just vastly lowered Treasury yields and a bearish divergence between the U.S. and other major economies' pandemic containment outcomes.

With this, the dollar index appears to be resuming its downtrend from its March high which could attract broader selling once the 95.71/62 supports are broken. The initial targets from such a break are the monthly cloud top and 61.8% Fibo of the 2018-20 uptrend at 93.96/88, along with March's spike low at 94.63.

Aside from 2017/20's quasi double-tops and negative divergences, this month's price range, wholly below the monthly tenkan, is a bearish breakdown similar to the summer of 2017. A test of 2017's 88.25 low at the 50% Fibo of the 2011-17 uptrend is a worst-case scenario.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2DEjLKY

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular