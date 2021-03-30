BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar may see 3.2% correction vs yen once hitting key targets

March 30 (Reuters) - USD/JPY extended its recent surge on Tuesday, breaking above 109.85-110 resistance and appeared headed for trend top targets by last year's 112.23 high , but it could be in for a 3.2% correction once it hits that lofty position.

The 161.8% Fibo-projected trend high off the January-February 102.595-6.225 base is at 112.10 on EBS, an enormous 9.3% rise. A 38.2% Fibo of that rise would produce a 3.2% drop to 108.47.

Rising 10-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads on U.S. economic recovery from the pandemic outpacing Japan's will have driven prices to their most overbought since 2014.

Net speculative positioning has gone from minus $6.1bln in January to plus $6.12bln last week, its highest since 2020's high. A short squeeze fueled this year's aggressive rally. Without it prices probably need sharply higher Treasury-JGB yields spreads to get beyond the heavy resistance by 112.

After this week's bullish U.S. fiscal expansion plans and expected stellar jobs data are released there could be a sense that most of the bullish news has been priced in, especially if still highly valued U.S. stocks struggle with the rise in 10-year yields now only about 20bp from major resistance by 2%, and amid plans for sharply higher taxes on investments.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3rF28xY

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3sDhkNh

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/31xJAW0

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.