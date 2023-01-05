BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar may reach Dec highs vs yen as data back Fed hawks

Jan 5 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rebounded sharply from January's oversold lows and could reach December's highs if Friday's employment report bolster other jobs data underpinning Treasury yields and the Fed's pushback against market pricing in fewer rate hikes and cuts later this year.

USD/JPY traded up about 0.8%, near the daily kijun hurdle at 133.85 that prices have closed below since Dec. 3's 148.26 EBS finish. A close above it, the Dec. 28 swing high and 23.6% Fibo of the 151.94-129.51 dive at 134.50/80 would put in play the 38.2% Fibo and December's high at 138.08/18.

Driving the rebound are Thursday's stronger-than-forecast ADP and jobless claims following Wednesday's JOLTS and ISM manufacturing employment showing an unexpectedly tight labor market.

With the Fed minutes reaffirming policymakers' labor market focus and higher-for-longer -- in contrast to market pricing -- the primary premise for USD/JPY shorts looks shaky. Especially in the context of all USD/JPY gains since the Fed began raising rates in 75bp increments in June having been fleetingly erased with Tuesday's 129.51 nadir versus just a 25bp rise in the BoJ's 10-year JGB yield cap to 50bp.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3jUyp5P

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ZhxsVt

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.