BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar may need one more leg lower vs yen to refresh the uptrend

Aug 18 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's surge to 2023 highs this week has come in for a correction and could test supports at 145 or 144.64, as the Treasury yields rises that supported the uptrend faltered just shy of their post-GFC and pandemic peaks.

USD/JPY new trend highs came without new trend highs in 2-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads. And after eight days of higher lows and highs into Thursday's peak, overbought pressures increased ahead of the weekend and the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium on Aug. 24-26.

Initial USD/JPY support is from a series of 145 options and close to June's prior 145.07 peak, above which there was concern the BoJ and MoF might support the yen. But officials have been fairly relaxed, partly because Japanese inflation has receded and exports fell for the first time since 2021 due to China's deteriorating economic growth.

Markets are pricing in only a moderate risk of one more Fed rate hike before cuts in 2024, as inflation has fallen sharply from 2022's highs, though the labor market remains tight and retail sales robust.

But the S&P 500 sliding back to its lowest since June due to rising Treasury yields, if it persists, could in turn restrain yields and USD/JPY gains.

