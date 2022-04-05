BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar may have a leg up to 2015 peak as ISM further favors Fed hawks

US Markets

Credit: REUTERS/© Daniel Munoz / Reuters

The overbought USD/JPY corrected enough last week to put in motion a final drive to new pandemic recovery highs by 2015's 13-year peak at 125.86, as divergence between a rapidly tightening Fed and increasingly easy BOJ expands, aided by inflationary March ISM non-manufacturing data [nN9N2TD019].

Treasury-JGB yields spreads are already at their highest since Q2 2019 and liable to rise more before markets completely price in Fed hikes needed to quell inflation at roughly 40-year highs.

The BOJ, though paying lip service to complaints yen weakness increased imported inflation, remains committed to its yield curve control program, last week ramping up JGB purchases broadly, not just in 10-years, to keep yields under wraps as they rise elsewhere .

A USD/JPY close above 123.20, the midpoint of last week's correction from the 125.105 EBS pandemic peak to Friday's 121.28 low, would put 125.105 in play next. But the primary target, and one that could usher in another correction, is 2015's 125.86 peak that overlaps the 161.8% Fibo off the March 31-April 1 initial recovery from last week's correction.

Even normally dovish Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard sounded on-board with sequential rate hikes and faster balance sheet reduction .

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

