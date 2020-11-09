BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar may dive after U.S. election

Nov 9 (Reuters) - A fragile dollar is at risk of a steeper dive as the U.S. election fog cleared over the weekend.

The dollar hit a 10-week low on Monday as investors greeted Joe Biden's election as U.S. president by buying trade-exposed currencies, on expectations that a calmer White House will boost world commerce and monetary policy will remain easy .

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show that for the week ending Nov. 3 (U.S. election day), the value of the net short USD position held by speculators fell to $23.4 billion from $25.9 billion the previous week. Reducing the buy stops associated with those shorts lowers the risk of a squeeze higher.

Scope is growing for a slump by the US index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, through the 91.729 Fibonacci level, a 76.4% retrace of the 88.251 to 102.99 (2018 to 2020) rise.

Dollar positioning is derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the euro, yen, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

