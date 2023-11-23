BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar may come under more pressure in December

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The dollar may come under more pressure in December with traders, who usually pare exposure toward the end of a year, more inclined to reduce bets on the greenback rising thanks to speedy changes in expectations for U.S. interest rates that have flipped from hikes toward cuts in a few weeks.

The high for longer U.S. rate view has swiftly unravelled with no chance of any more of the hikes that were eyed in September. Instead traders are faced with the risk of a much earlier interest rate cut in May and the potential for 100bps of easing by the end of next year.

Traders are badly positioned for changes they are witnessing having bought dollars to bet against every Asia currency in Reuters FX poll, and ramping up bets against the yen and Canadian dollars to unusually high levels. They are also betting that dollar rises versus pound, Swiss franc and Australian and New Zealand dollars.

The big drop in oil, which this week traded more than $20/bbl below levels seen when the Federal Reserve delivered its surprisingly hawkish view in September, will also undermine the greenback.

There is less inflation in the pipeline which should influence U.S. policy makers toward the much more dovish opinions reflected by financial markets. Cheaper oil will also undermine currencies of exporters like the United States while supporting currencies of nations that import like Japan, China, India, Switzerland, U.K. and the eurozone.

There is a lot of potential support for currencies like INR, CNY and JPY that traders have sold aggressively and have fallen toward record lows. These currencies have the biggest potential to rebound.

For more click on FXBUZ

FX bets https://tmsnrt.rs/3MM4eJE

Asian FX poll https://tmsnrt.rs/3MNcQzP

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.