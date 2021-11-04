BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar may be one good jobs report away from a major breakout

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The dollar index climbed toward October's peak after the BOE refrained from a rate hike many had expected and left asset purchases intact , and central bank divergence could hasten the U.S. currency's return to pre-pandemic levels -- especially if Friday's payrolls rebound.

That followed the Fed's decision to launch asset purchase tapering Wednesday , the ECB reiterated their distaste for rate hikes and the BOJ reaffirmed its massive stimulus .

Though there was initial disappointment that the Fed wasn't more forceful about fighting inflation, policymakers created an option to adjust the pace of tapering if warranted.

Thus, they could accelerate tapering and shorten the runway toward rate hikes if inflation dictates or the economy grows strongly.

Another faster-than-forecast drop in weekly initial and continuing jobless claims suggested further downward pressure on October unemployment rates and progress toward the Fed's full employment goal.

But the bigger-than-forecast drop in Q3 productivity due to surging unit labor costs and a $80.9 bln September trade deficit are cause for a pause in the dollar's advance.

However, if non-farm payrolls Friday can rebound about as expected, the dollar could rise to pre-pandemic levels near 97.00 on the view that it could accelerate Fed normalization.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3BLw1BZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3k1mZdS

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.