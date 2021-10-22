BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar may be about to run out of fresh Treasury yield fuel

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The dollar has rallied since May on rising Treasury yields, and spreads versus Bunds and JGBs, but those rates are now quite close to major resistance, which could stall the U.S. currency's advance.

If so, resumption of the stalled dollar rally would require a new fuel source, which could potentially come from a sharp drop in risk acceptance favoring safe havens.

Five-year Treasury yields are less than 10bp away from pre-pandemic lows and 38.2% of the 2018-20 yield decline by 1.30%. Those are by the 161.8% Fibo-projected yield high of August's base at 1.28%. And weekly RSIs are the most overbought since yields peaked in March.

Ten-year Treasury yields, last at 1.67%, are nearing this year's highs and the 50% Fibo of the 2018-20 downtrend at 1.77/79%, as well as the 161.8% Fibo off August's base at 1.78%.

That as 10-year breakevens factor in the most inflation risk since pre-GFC peaks and more than two 25bp Fed rate hikes are now priced in by end-2022 and roughly three more in 2023.

A dollar index close below the 38.2% Fibo of the September-October rise at 93.56 could lead to a pullback toward 93.00.

Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst.

