BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar may be a wise investment in current environment

Aug 18 (Reuters) - With investors seeking safety in cash as stocks wilt following big rallies, the dollar may be a wise investment.

Not only is the world's reserve currency very liquid, making it attractive for any investors seeking some insurance during a spell of risk aversion, it is now underpinned by a healthy interest rate of almost 5.5%. In contrast to other periods of uncertainty since 2008, it now pays to hold the safest currency on the planet.

With traders currently betting it drops, including some very large exposure like bets on euro rising, a period where traders and investors reduce risk is apt to boost the dollar before anyone considers holding it as a safe asset.

Techs have already turned against those short this week with the dollar index breaking over and subsequently closing above its 200-DMA.

Should dollar's safety start to appeal, then those investing don't need to worry about interest rates with no change anticipated before March, and because any easing intended to counter bouts of risk aversion would support inflation that is still above the Federal Reserve's target, the prospect of a surprise rate cut is remote. Unlike other crisis since 2008, central banks cannot spend their way out of problems that have arisen from inflation.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

