BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar lower vs yen as ECB hike put in uncertain context

March 16 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell to a new March low of 131.72 on Thursday as investors put the ECB's 50bp hike in the context of rapidly changing financial conditions that are unlikely increase support for hawkish policies, an outcome likely to favor the low-yielding and safe-haven yen.

But trade was volatile and USD/JPY came off the lows, boosted by a WSJ report that JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and others were in talks to bolster First Republic.

While the BoJ has remained strongly accommodative, there are doubts about how long the rate hiking central banks can continue to tighten or even maintain the current level of rates if financial tensions worsen, boosting the yen from October lows.

ECB Chief Christine Lagarde highlighted the ECB's resolve to fight inflation but said the bank can exercise short-term creativity in any liquidity crisis, tempering hawkish expectations and putting EUR/JPY under pressure.

Global financial disruptions have also weighed on USD/JPY as Fed expectations subside. IRPR on Eikon is pricing 66bp of cuts by December, a significantly different rate picture from early March when no cuts were foreseen until March 2024, which should keep pressure on the dollar.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

