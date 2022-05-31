US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar loses some of its shine, things could worsen

The U.S. dollar could be set for further setbacks as the tide turns against the greenback.

Speculators cut their net long dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. . The dollar weakened on Monday as risk appetite across markets tentatively strengthened, supported by encouraging economic data and bets that the Federal Reserve will tighten policy at a slower pace.

A bearish engulfing pattern recently formed on the weekly USD index chart: where a smaller, white-bodied candle was contained within the following week's larger black candle. .

The subsequent drop has this week probed the 101.28 Fibo level, a 23.6% retracement of the 89.206 to 105.01 (2021 to 2022) rise. If there is a close at the end of this week under the 101.28 Fibo, that would unmask the 98.973 Fibo, a 38.2% retracement of the same 89.206 to 105.01 gain. However, a failure to close under 98.973 could encourage some bulls to return.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

