BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar loses safe-haven edge to yen as US consumers fret

Nov 13 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell on Friday, extending the previous session's losses with the help of unexpectedly weak U.S. consumer sentiment , as optimism earlier in the week over a COVID-19 vaccine dissipated, allowing the yen to reclaim its status as the top foreign exchange safe haven.

The initial response to Monday's news was to sell havens such as the yen and Treasuries, sending USD/JPY skyward with a Treasury-JGB yield spreads rising. Increasing concerns about economic damage from surging COVID-19 infections before vaccines are widely deployed have brought the yen back.

Ten-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads have backed off Monday's 7-1/2-month highs and USD/JPY has fallen after its rally was rejected above the daily cloud and below the downtrend line from March.

A close below the tenkan and 50% Fibo of the 103.18-5.68 November rebound at 104.43 would signal a drop to the 76.4% Fibo and the Nov. 6 high at 103.77-76 next.

Fed speakers, including Chair Jerome Powell , remain circumspect regarding the economic recovery while awaiting vaccine deployment, postponing any move away from pandemic relief efforts, and perhaps allowing the dollar remain a favored funding currency.

