BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar loses footing against yen, 113 pivotal, 112.23-30 possible

Nov 8 (Reuters) - USD/JPY broke below Fibo and range base supports at 113.21 on Monday, shrugging off 5-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads bouncing and solid U.S. jobs data Friday, as U.S. real yields continue to struggle in the face of the Fed's transitory inflation gamble.

Fed vice chair Richard Clarida was the latest to suggest the U.S. central bank could wait before considering rate hikes .

USD/JPY pierced the 38.2% Fibo of October's rise and multi-week range low at 113.21 on EBS. The 30-day moving average at 113.12 has also been broken after prices closed below the 21-DMA Friday for the first time since the Sept. 22 Fed meeting.

The least bearish scenario is that the drops from October's 114.695 peak and last Monday's rebound high at 114.45 are A and B portions of an ABC measured correction to 113.01, by Wednesday-Friday's lowest expiries of any size at 113.

If Tuesday and Wednesday's U.S. PPI and CPI reports fail to produce closes back above the 30-DMA, the focus will be on the daily kijun and 61.8% Fibo props at 112.76/30.

Weekly charts are bearish after October's overbought peak and lost bullish momentum triggering bearish tightening of very wide Bolli bands, with the 10-WMA at 112.23 the initial target.

