BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar loses bid after ISM warts exposed

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index surrendered most of its earlier gains on Tuesday as unflattering details of the ISM services report overshadowed a beat in the main index, leaving last week's high by major resistance likely out of range before Friday's employment report.

The USD index had rebounded early, led by rising Treasury yields and stocks, briefly extending gains on the initial view of the ISM services report .

A fall in the ISM employment index to a three-month low of 53.0 increased trepidation ahead of the payrolls data in light of the disappointing August report. The Reuters consensus September payrolls forecast is 473,000.

The ISM report also showed clear signs of supply shortages pushing up prices. The dollar index was capped ahead of Monday's high and retreated to about flat, with support from the 10-day moving average that caught Monday's lows, now at 93.725.

A payrolls print within 75,000 of forecast should still be enough to keep the market pricing in Fed tapering this year and rate hikes starting in late 2022, particularly given ISM showed demand was strong, if straining supplies and prices.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ovMZkJ

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.