BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar looks set to soar as bullish factors stack up

Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

August 18, 2023 — 06:04 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The dollar is set for a fifth winning week versus major peers, making it the longest winning streak for 15 months, as the greenback enjoys solid demand from FX traders.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, trades near a two-month high, after Federal Reserve meeting minutes on Thursday left the door open for more rate hikes and data this week indicated a resilient U.S. economy. The index trades near the 103.484 Fibo: a 76.4% retrace of the 104.700 to 99.549 (May to July) drop.

A USD index close above the 103.484 Fibo at the end of this week would likely see the current bullish cycle to the May 104.700 peak. The long tail of Thursday's candle, bullish price action, hints at a rejection of the downside. The 14-day momentum reading remains positive on the index and reinforces the current upside bias.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

