BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar looks set to hit new multi-year highs versus yen

Feb 11 (Reuters) - USD/JPY looks set to eventually climb well above the 2022 116.35 high to hit levels not seen since January 2017, as the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan continue down different paths.

The dollar rose on Friday after U.S. inflation surged to a 40-year peak and comments from a Federal Reserve official unleashed a wave of bets on aggressive rate hikes.

Meanwhile the Bank of Japan is not debating an exit from ultra-loose monetary policy, its governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, has said. It will not do so during the rest of his term through next April, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Thursday.

USD/JPY extended gains from the February 114.16 base to register a daily close above the 115.67 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 116.35 to 113.47 (EBS) January setback, giving those that are bullish a big boost.

Thursday's climb failed to overcome stiff resistance at the 2022 116.35 high, set on January 4, but there is likely to be another retest in coming sessions. A break above 116.35 would unmask the Jan. 11 2017 116.87 high.

