BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar looks set for even bigger losses against yen

March 24 (Reuters) - USD/JPY is at risk of a much bigger drop in coming sessions due to a combination of fundamental and technical factors.

The dollar was pinned near seven-week lows on Friday as kept investors skittish and traders assessed the Federal Reserve's chances of a pause to interest rate hikes. Meanwhile the safe-haven yen remains in demand; FX traders have sold USD/JPY all week, EBS flow data shows.

Elsewhere foreign investors made a record weekly purchase of Japanese government bonds last week, after the Bank of Japan maintained its ultra loose policy. This has also fueled demand for the yen.

On Thursday USD/JPY registered a daily close under 131.30 Fibo, a 61.8% retrace of the 127.22 to 137.90 (January to March) EBS rise, highlighting the worsening technical outlook. As USD/JPY's 30 and 60-day log correlations with EUR/JPY are above +0.6, the cross will continue to follow USD/JPY's direction.

For more click on FXBUZ

EBS Flow Data: https://tmsnrt.rs/3niUiOb

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3FQ9NDI

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

