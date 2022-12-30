US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar looks set for a negative start to 2023

December 30, 2022 — 04:38 am EST

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar is on course to close under a key technical level at the end of December. This will likely lead to a negative start to 2023, though dollar bears should be cautious as the U.S. currency usually makes gains in January.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of six other currencies, remains in a multi-week consolidation phase after sliding to a multi-month low of 103.44 on Dec. 14, the day the Federal Reserve slowed interest rate hikes to a half-point pace.

The USD index is set for a month-end close under the 105.011 Fibo - a 38.2% retrace of the 89.206 to 114.78 (2021 to 2022) rise. That will increase the likelihood of a bigger slump to 101.993 Fibo, a 50% retrace of the same 89.206 to 114.78 gains, in January.

Those that are bearish the dollar should tread carefully at the start of 2023 as USD index has a tendency to rise in January - it has done so in 14 of the past 23 years.

Daily Chart:https://tmsnrt.rs/3CaXJLq

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

