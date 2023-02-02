BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar looks set for a bigger collapse post-Fed

Feb 2 (Reuters) - FX traders will likely see a bigger collapse in the U.S. dollar in the days and weeks ahead, after the Federal Reserve revealed its hand on Wednesday.

The dollar's most dramatic overnight dive came after Fed Chair Jerome Powell told a post meeting news conference that "the disinflationary process has started", although he also signalled that interest rates would continue rising and that cuts were not in the offing.

The fragile dollar has had room to fall as the speculative short position is not big enough to hinder losses. The USD index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of six other currencies, remains well below the broken 101.993 Fibo: a 50% retracement of the 89.206 to 114.780 (2021 to 2022) rise.

The likelihood is growing for a bigger slump under the psychologically key 100.00 level, which in turn would expose the 98.975 Fibo: a 61.8% retracement of the same 89.206 to 114.780 gain.

For more click on FXBUZ

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3XZjQ0f

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.