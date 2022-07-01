BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar looks rich vs yen as Treasury-JGB yield spreads tumble

July 1 (Reuters) - USD/JPY spec longs, who have trimmed their net long positions since mid-May, despite prices making new 24-year highs since then, are getting fresh cause to cut their carry trades as 2-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads have collapsed nearly 70bps from June's pre-Fed meeting peak.

USD/JPY's fall from Wednesday's 24-year peak at 137 on EBS is now nearing support at 134.25-63, with a bearish gravestone doji candle pending on the weekly charts.

A close below last week's 134.265 EBS low would increase the risk of a slide to support in the 131.49-84 range, that includes the daily kijun, weekly tenkan, 50% of the 131.49-137 rise, and the June 16 swing low at 131.49.

Both the dollar and yen are in demand Friday amid an ongoing flight to safety as recession risk forces money out of positions premised on far tighter central bank policies being needed to weaken growth and inflation.

Friday's below-forecast ISM manufacturing data is adding to downward pressure on Treasury yields and U.S. equities.

And because JGB yields barely move due to the BOJ's staunch NIRP and yield curve control, falling Treasury and European yields simply lower yields spreads in the yen's favor.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

