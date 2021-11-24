BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar looks destined to reach late-2016 peak versus yen

Nov 24 (Reuters) - USD/JPY advanced further beyond 115 and peaks dating back to 2017 after more U.S. data pointing to faster Fed withdrawal of accommodation and higher Treasury-JGB yield spreads, signaling a potential rally to December 2016's major peak at 118.66 on EBS and twin Fibo targets nearby.

The futures market has mostly priced a first Fed rate hike by May following recent policymakers' comments, including the usually dovish San Francisco President Daly's , about the potential merits of faster tapering, putting the Dec. 15 FOMC meeting in the spotlight.

Nearly three 25bp rate hikes are priced in for 2022 versus none from the BOJ, despite large fiscal stimulus plans and Japanese factory activity at a four-year high . Japanese inflation remains nonexistent and the BOJ sees no alternative to its yield curve control that keeps JGB yields near zero.

USD/JPY's rise could be slowed due to already heavily long IMM specs, overbought conditions and the yen perhaps getting a safe-haven lift if higher Treasury yields trigger risk-off flows.

A monthly close above 115 would make the 118.42-66 topside targets even more attractive.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3cOPU0A

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3DS1owl

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.