BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar looking to November highs if recovery holds

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar is in recovery mode and looks set to post a positive close this week, which could see the market focus on key November topside levels next week.

A better week for the USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, but the recovery from last week's 94.626 low could struggle while price is contained within the daily 95.108-96.131 Ichimoku cloud.

Technicals also show a failure in the dollar to maintain a break of a key 50% Fibonacci level at 96.098, taken off the significant long-term 102.99 to 89.206 drop.

However, a strong close this week might bring the November 96.938 high into play and possibly reignite the long-term retracement to the 102.99 March 2020 highs.

Interest rate differentials could fight the dollar's corner and with four U.S. rate hikes expected this year and possibly the same next year versus a likely first hike from the ECB in 2023, EUR/USD could head back below 1.10. It remains to be seen if this Fed hiking cycle is dollar supportive; others have not been.

