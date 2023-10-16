BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar longs vs yen get paid to wait for limited upside breakout

Oct 16 (Reuters) - USD/JPY remains supported by 2-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads above 5%, with longs getting paid to wait, but a run at 2022's 151.94 peak should trigger a technical correction unless U.S. data, like Tuesday's retail sales, reverse the pricing in of Fed easing.

The Fed is seen on hold until it cuts rates by mid-2024, with the BoJ unlikely to lift its -0.1% rate soon, but inclined to let longer-term JGB yields increase, suggesting Treasury-JGB yields spreads may have peaked, robbing USD/JPY of fuel for gains.

USD/JPY's Oct. 3 trend high at 150.165 and that day's brief dive to 147.30, created anxiety about buying above 150, with 2022's 32-year peak at 151.94 fairly close above and Japan's MoF threatening to use FX intervention to support the yen.

An IMF official said the yen's fall doesn't meet conditions that call for FX intervention. But Japanese officials are likely to resist in some way USD/JPY surpassing 151.94.

There's a cluster of resistance from roughly 151 to 2023's rising channel top that reaches the 151.94 high on Wednesday. Those hurdles should hold, triggering an initial slide to at least 148.04/7.30, but September's 144.44 lows are possible if U.S. data or geopolitical risk send Treasury yields lower.

Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst.

