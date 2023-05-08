News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar longs are living on the edge of bigger pandemic reversal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 08, 2023 — 12:07 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

May 8 (Reuters) - The dollar index is dangerously close to this year's 100.80/78 double-bottom and pivotal 100-week moving average at 100.84 and a weekly close below there would risk a quick slide to 98.31/38, which would become more likely if U.S. credit, banking and debt ceiling outlooks deteriorate further.

The primary driver of the dollar's reversal of its 2021-22 surge is the perception that the Fed's policy swing from extreme easing to the fastest tightening since the 1980s became fully priced in by late last year.

Markets now project 70bp of rate cuts by December versus perhaps two more 25bp ECB rate hikes and three more BoE hikes before year-end.

Friday's employment data and Fed guidance suggest Fed rates remaining elevated for longer. But if the nascent recovery in U.S. regional banks falters and this afternoon's Fed loan officers survey increases credit tightening and recession angst, Treasury yields and the dollar should suffer.

A wild card is the U.S. debt ceiling, now seen being hit by early June, with no political agreement to raise it. Though it's very likely to be raised, the debate raises concerns about the U.S.'s long-term debt sustainability that could hurt the dollar.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/42xyZaX

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/41lt5Zf

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/41k26gK

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.