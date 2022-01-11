BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar longs are in great shape

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Speculative dollar longs are in great shape, the fundamental outlook points to bigger gains. However, dollar bulls need to see a month-end close above the major 96.098 Fibo in order to underpin the greenback deeper into the first quarter of 2022.

The Federal Reserve, now expected to raise interest rates in March and begin reducing its asset holdings soon afterward, should continue to provide the U.S. dollar with an edge over its major currency rivals.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that, for the week ended Jan. 4, the value of the net USD position held by speculators slipped to a $18.87 billion long from a $19.15 billion long the previous week. That has given the dollar some room to climb.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, 14-month momentum remains positive, reinforcing its long-term bullish market. A month-end close above the 96.098 Fibo, a 50% retrace of its 102.99 to 89.206 drop from 2020 to 2021, would strengthen the dollar further.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD IMM Positions Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/31QE4l2

Monthly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3JZoB3f

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

