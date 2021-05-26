BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar long-term charts could turn ugly

May 26 (Reuters) - There are strong indications on the weekly and monthly charts that the dollar index could go significantly lower. The technical picture and the U.S. Federal Reserve's low-for-longer stance on policy conspire against the dollar.

As May draws to a close there is talk of month-end demand for dollars but unless this activity snowballs, the monthly close for the index could be perilously close to a major drop point.

The low on the month so far is 89.53 with the January 89.20 low just beyond. Should the 2021 low give way before the month is out or early in June, the path would open up for a drop to the more significant January 2018 88.25 low.

It is unlikely the dollar falls without large adjustments on the way but major support and trigger points could be targeted by the market later in the year.

A 50% Fibonacci level off the long-term March 2008-January 2017 climb is at 87.25 and the 200 month moving average at 86.93.

