BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar likely to soar above record high vs Turkish lira

July 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar could soar well above 18.4000 against the Turkish lira, the record high set during the December 2021 currency crisis, as foreign exchange traders remain on course to test a long-term Fibonacci projection above 20.0000.

USD/TRY climbed nearer to the 18.0000 psychological level, on Wednesday, as worries about the Turkish government's foreign exchange policy grew in the face of rampant inflation.

A Fibonacci projection can be used to identify levels that those bullish USD/TRY might be aiming for once historic highs are breached. On this basis, USD/TRY could soar to 21.4500, derived from 423.6% of the move from the 3.3885 September 2017 low to the 7.2400 August 2018 high, projected from the significant November 2018 5.1350 base.

Fourteen-month momentum remains positive, reinforcing USD/TRY's long-term bullish market structure. Especially as there has been sustained trading since May, well above the 15.2182 Fibo, derived from 261.8% of the same 3.3885 to 7.2400 move.

For more click on FXBUZ

Monthly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Jeq3yw

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.