BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar likely to rise for two simple reasons

March 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar could make significant gains in the near-term as the Federal Reserve sets the pace with its monetary policy, giving FX traders the incentive to demand the greenback in the weeks ahead. The daily chart also points to gains.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Monday delivered his most muscular message to date on his battle with too-high inflation, saying the central bank must move "expeditiously" to raise rates and possibly "more aggressively" to keep an upward price spiral from getting entrenched.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, will likely see big gains. It twice found solid support in March ahead of the 97.586 Fibo -- a 38.2% retrace of the 94.626 to 99.415 2022 rise. Scope is growing for gains through the 99.415 peak, which in turn could unmask 99.737 Fibo resistance -- 76.4% retrace of the 102.99 to 89.206 (2020 to 2021) drop.

Fourteen-week momentum remains positive, reinforcing the overall bullish market structure. Only a weekly close under the 97.586 Fibo support would shift the bias back to the downside.

