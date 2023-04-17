BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar likely to relapse despite improving fundamentals

April 17 - While the U.S. dollar's fundamental outlook has improved, technical factors point to a resumption of greenback losses in the days and weeks ahead.

The dollar rebounded as resilience in core U.S. retail sales and impressive Wall Street bank earnings raised market expectations for an interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve in May.

The USD index =USD, which tracks the dollar against a basket of six other currencies, has registered seven negative weekly closes in a row. Fourteen-weeky momentum is negative, reinforcing the underlying bearish market. There is scope for eventual losses under the 100.00 psychological level.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that for the week ended April 11, the value of the net short position held by speculators rose to $9.09 billion from $5.78 billion a week earlier. However, as the current speculative short remains below the 2023 $13.01 billion peak registered in February, it is not large enough to hinder bigger dollar falls.

For more click on FXBUZ

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/40dbaDI

Specuative Positions Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3GPdbzf

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

