BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar keeps 140 vs yen in view, BoJ talks policy options

May 25 (Reuters) - The grind higher in USD/JPY showed little signs of abating on Thursday as US yields hit a fresh multi month peak of 3.79%, bringing the pair ever so closer to 140.

The dollar remains in the driving seat aided by U.S. data. The revised Q1 GDP report showed the core PCE component rose 5.0% versus 4.9% forecast, while the weekly claims data saw a smaller than expected increase. As such, money markets have repriced higher expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise rates further .

On the debt ceiling, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy noted that some progress has been made, keeping USD/JPY risks tilted to further upside.

Looking ahead, the latest Tokyo CPI will be released and while the USD and yields are the key drivers for now, the data is particularly noteworthy given that it is a leading indicator for the national inflation figure. The data also follows comments by the Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda who stated that changing the bank’s policy target to the five-year bond yields from the current 10-year is among options on the table for future policy tweaks.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.) ((justin.mcqueen@thomsonreuters.com))

