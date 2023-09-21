BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar isn't king but it is a lot more attractive

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The dollar has bounced following its collapse from last year's high and while it remains well below its prior level, it is a lot more attractive thanks to the much higher level of U.S. interest rates.

While the dollar may not recoup all of the ground it has lost, it is unlikely to fall too far either with the level of U.S. interest rates likely the benchmark for carry trades that could flourish in the current environment.

Stocks have soared since March, and more recently so have key commodities like crude oil and iron ore, while currencies have quietened with volatility falling during the dollar's recovery versus higher profile currencies like the euro and pound.

In contrast to a dollar that's regaining ground, the greenback has been adding to gains versus currencies that have very low yields like Japan's yen, Thailand's baht and Taiwan's dollar.

Given the unusual divergence in monetary policy that has seen central banks opting not to follow the Fed, big gaps in the levels in interest rates are likely to result in bigger currency moves.

With broader asset market moves conducive to carry trades, currencies with interest rates above those in the U.S. interest may prosper, while those with rates below are likely to suffer.

