BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar is under pressure as key U.S. data looms

June 27 (Reuters) - The dollar is under pressure against major currencies on Tuesday as the market looks ahead to U.S. durable goods and other data this week that may determine the timing of further interest rate hikes.

The dollar index remains stuck within daily cloud that currently spans the 102.40-94 region, which could limit the upside. Dollar's fate is pinned to the movement of the biggest components of its index, the euro and yen.

EUR/USD last week failed to register a daily close above 1.0987 Fibo, a 76.4% retrace of the 1.1096 to 1.0635 (April to May) EBS drop, setting up a "bull trap". That is usually a bearish sign. However the daily cloud, which spans 1.0806-1.0904, limits the downside.

FX traders should look for measures beyond verbal intervention, which Japan's Ministry of Finance will employ to limit a bigger yen slide. The gap between Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan monetary policies has helped to fuel USD/JPY's rapid rise.

