BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar is ripe for a retracement versus yen to 113.21

Aug 10 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's rise earlier Wednesday to 4-year highs received no follow-through buying above 2018's high, stopped shy of November 2017's 114.735 peak and completed a measured move up from October's low, increasing the risk the overbought pair will correct to 38.2% of October's rise and last Thursday's low at 113.21.

That 110.82-114.695 surge on EBS priced in nearly two Fed hikes next year to tackle lingering inflation, despite September and August non-farm payrolls coming in at a fraction of their forecasts.

The Fed's Beige Book report later on Wednesday will show more of the same supply-side issues businesses are dealing with and costs being passed along to customers, but that isn't news. It's well priced into Treasury yields, now backing off, and in risk acceptance as S&Ps near record highs.

USD/JPY prices are driven largely by Treasury-JGB yields spreads and risk acceptance that guides the haven yen. Given USD/JPY's quick setback into losses after breaching 2018's high by the 76.4% Fibo of the 2016-20 drop at 114.55, major 115 barrier defenses, overbought daily and weekly oscillators, spec longs at 2-plus year highs and jaw boning by Japanese officials about risks of yen weakness , a pullback to 113.21 looks well within reach.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3aUBETb

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Z51HVF

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

