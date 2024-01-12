BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar index weekly charts hint at further gains

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The dollar index has staged a modest recovery out of the October to December fall and weekly chart signals are hinting at further gains.

A Hammer candlestick formed for the week ending Dec. 31 (bullish). A small real body with a long lower shadow appearing during a downtrend can warn of a reversal.

A follow up bullish engulfing candlestick last week added strength to the hammer signal. In a downtrend an engulfing line forms when the candle's real body engulfs the previous week's smaller real body.

The dollar's rebound exceeded a minimum correction level at 102.20. The level was taken off the 107.34-100.61 drop. Price then failed just ahead of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of that move at 103.18. A pullback to 102.07 this week just taking momentum out of the potential reversal.

The 10-week moving average is at 103.07 and an Ichimoku cloud base at 102.42. These levels provide initial resistance points.

Off the radar at present but an early May 103.77-104.66 Ichimoku cloud twist could begin to influence price action. Twists can appear to attract the market. A longer-term Fibonacci level provides a bull target at 108.96, taken off the 114.78-99.55 Oct. 2022 to July 2023 drop.

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

