News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar index weekly charts hint at further gains

Credit: REUTERS/FAYAZ AZIZ

January 12, 2024 — 06:46 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The dollar index has staged a modest recovery out of the October to December fall and weekly chart signals are hinting at further gains.

A Hammer candlestick formed for the week ending Dec. 31 (bullish). A small real body with a long lower shadow appearing during a downtrend can warn of a reversal.

A follow up bullish engulfing candlestick last week added strength to the hammer signal. In a downtrend an engulfing line forms when the candle's real body engulfs the previous week's smaller real body.

The dollar's rebound exceeded a minimum correction level at 102.20. The level was taken off the 107.34-100.61 drop. Price then failed just ahead of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of that move at 103.18. A pullback to 102.07 this week just taking momentum out of the potential reversal.

The 10-week moving average is at 103.07 and an Ichimoku cloud base at 102.42. These levels provide initial resistance points.

Off the radar at present but an early May 103.77-104.66 Ichimoku cloud twist could begin to influence price action. Twists can appear to attract the market. A longer-term Fibonacci level provides a bull target at 108.96, taken off the 114.78-99.55 Oct. 2022 to July 2023 drop.

For more click on FXBUZ

Dollar index weekly candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/41YFvsk

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.