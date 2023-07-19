BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar index reversing July slide, 2023 prior base by 100.78 eyed

The USD index is reversing July's collapse, with February and April lows at 100.80/78 and retracement resistance there targeted amid rising Treasury yields spreads versus bunds, gilts and JGBs.

The index became deeply oversold last week after softer U.S. CPI weighed on Treasury yields. But Friday's sharply rebounding Michigan sentiment and Tuesday's core retail sales rising twice the forecast, as ECB hawk Klaas Knot raised doubts about an ECB hike rate again after July, drove 2-year Treasury-bund yields spreads 20bp above last week's lows.

USD/JPY, the second biggest index component after EUR/USD, is being boosted by BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda on Tuesday dashing yen bulls' hopes for tightening at next week's meeting.

And Wednesday's fresh dollar support came from plunging gilts yields following below forecast UK CPI data, with 2-year gilts still down 19bp versus 2-year Treasury yields up 1.7bp.

Technically, the dollar is rebounding from July's deeply oversold test of a 4-month channel bottom and pivotal 30-month moving average supports. A close above 100.49, the 23.6% Fibo of the June 30 to July 18 collapse, opens the door to the 23.6% Fibo of the May-July slide by the 100.80/78 February and April double-bottom. If that resistance is cleared, the 38.2% and 50% Fibos at 101.07/55 will be eyed.

For more click on FXBUZ

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3Q8XiZX

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3Q2GhQM

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

