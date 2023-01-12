BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar index rebounds off key supports in CPI response rethink

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The dollar index was slammed to seven-month lows on Thursday after U.S. inflation fell month-on-month for the first time since June 2020 , but clawed back after probing Fibo supports at 102.32-40 and could secure temporary respite with the help of oversold conditions.

A close above 103.50 would increase the possibility of establishing an oversold base, with 105.25 the first Fibo target.

The dollar recovery came as the initial drop in Treasury yields from the CPI report was trimmed.

Markets appeared to be shrugging off disinflationary readings and paying more heed to an inflation measure the Fed has focused on -- services less rent of shelter -- which was up 0.4% month-on-month versus November and October's -0.1% and flat readings.

Also, jobless claims came in well-below-forecast .

USD/JPY, the second largest dollar index component, fell sharply on fresh indications the BoJ will likely raise its cap on 10-year JGB yields again sometime after next week's meeting, with broader dismantling of the yen-bearish yield curve control policy plausible due to rising inflation .

But USD/JPY's 129.50 lows on EBS violated January's trend low by a mere 1 tic before rebounding, averting a further breakdown toward 126.56/37 supports.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

