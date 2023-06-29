BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar index flirts with reversal of June drop above 103.30

The USD index rose as Treasury yields surged on the biggest drop in jobless claims in 20 months, briefly clearing pivotal resistance at 103.30-32, but a close above it is key to erasing the remainder of June's retreat.

The 50% Fibo of the dollar's May-June drop, weekly kijun and 30-day moving average are at 103.30-32, a close above which would suggest the 104.70 May 31 peak is in play.

Adding to the 15bp surge in 2-year Treasury yields and 7bp rise in 2-year Treasury-bund yield spreads was the upward revision to U.S. Q1 GDP, while a much bigger-than-forecast 2.7% drop in pending home sales tempered it.

The market is slowly starting to price in risk of two more Fed hikes, but data like Friday's core PCE will need to reinforce that.

There are two more ECB hikes priced in and fewer rate cuts than the Fed next year and EUR/USD's 21-DMA and 50% Fibo support at 1.0843/23 have not been reached yet.

The wild card is the USD/JPY advance and potential Japanese intervention or the BoJ signaling a less easy policy, making Tokyo CPI on Friday especially important.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.