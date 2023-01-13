BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar index dive pauses after halving pandemic uptrend; BoJ next

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose on Friday, rebounding from a 7-month low of 101.97 after recent losses took it near the half-way point its 2021-22 pandemic rally, but bears need a close below the 50% Fibo at 101.99 to target support at 101.29/14 before Wednesday's pivotal BoJ meeting.

EUR/USD, the majority index component, pulled back from Thursday's post-U.S. CPI rally peak, which appears to be a corrective move assisted by the rise in Treasury yields firming away from important support.

Perhaps pivotal for the dollar index is USD/JPY's collapse toward important supports by 126.56, driven by expectations the BoJ will again raise its cap on JGB yields at the Jan. 17-18 meeting .

On Thursday, the index closed below the pandemic uptrend line, now at 102.44.

With 2-year bund-Treasury yield spreads currently at their lowest in a year, when the index traded near 96, without a USD/JPY bullish surprise by the BoJ, last May's low and the 161.8% Fibo off September's reversal at 101.29/14 will remain within reach, if perhaps after a bounce off the 50% Fibo.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

