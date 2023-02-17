BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar index could run to 105.63/66 at least after pullback

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Dollar index retreated back to about flat on Friday after overly exuberant gains earlier in the session, but surprisingly hot U.S. data and Fed hike pricing should propel it to this year's 105.63 peak at the very least.

That Jan. 6 high is by the ABC measured objective at 105.66 derived from the Feb. 1 trend low, Feb. 7 swing high and Feb. 14 swing low.

Broader upside targets are the 38.2% Fibo of the September-February slide at 106.14 just under the converging 100- and 200-day moving averages.

Prices fell from Friday's 104.76 high close to the weekly cloud top and 55-WMA to below the 23.6% Fibo of the September-February downtrend at 104.10, with cloud base support at 103.80.

Dollar gains were boosted earlier by a new mid-year peak in Fed rate pricing and a plunge in 10-year bund yields after Friday's 2.56% high hit January's 11-1/2-year year high and the 61.8% Fibo of the post-GFC collapse there.

That rejection has 10-year bund yields down 3.7bp now versus flat 10-year Treasury yields. And 2-year Treasury-bund yield spreads -- a barometer for expected Fed and ECB policy changes -- were flat.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

