BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar in upward spiral toward 20-year highs in global race for safety

April 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index rallied above its 2020 102.99 pandemic high on Wednesday and has 2017's 103.82 peak in its sights as demand surges for the safety and higher liquidity and yields of Treasury debt amid rising geopolitical anxiety.

Russia-Ukraine war fallout and Chinese lockdowns worries add to global growth concerns and threats to riskier asset prices as the Fed and other central banks remove stimulus to fight inflation.

The index is being driven higher largely by EUR/USD's plunge below its pandemic lows, as Russia halted natural gas shipments to two EU states .

That action, which could be expanded to other EU countries, comes after German consumer morale hit a historic low in March , with warnings that Germany would go into a recession with a Russian energy embargo .

The next key support for EUR/USD is 2017's 1.0340 nadir, below which is its all-time low of 0.8228 from 2000.

Dollar index targets above 2017's high are the 100% Fibo off the 2008-09 base and the 76.4% Fibo of the 2001-08 descent at 108.55/9.14. Those targets are fairly close to key monthly highs and lows from 2001/00. The 161.8% Fibo and 2001's peak are at 120.25/1.02.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3OGneZx

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3si0Nk3

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.