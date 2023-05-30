News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar in overdue retreat vs yen on debt deal as risks stack up

May 30 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell on Tuesday after hitting a 140.93 trend high that struck this year's rising channel top and Japan's MoF reminded markets that yen purchases are possible, but key supports by 137 are unlikely to break without a clear payrolls miss on Friday.

Weighing against the dollar, USD/JPY is overbought, specs are heavily long, and the U.S. currency's debt ceiling haven premium is now at risk.

Support has emerged by the 50% Fibo of 2022-23's 151.94-127.215 drop at 139.58 that is also 38.2% of the 137.535-140.93 May 19-30 rise. That is the last leg of the rally from March's 129.645 U.S. bank crisis lows and May's debt-ceiling and above-forecast U.S. data advance.

A technical and Treasury yield pullback could easily test tenkan support, now at 139.11. A close below there would bring the 200-day moving average and kijun currently at 137.27/6.97 into play pre-payrolls.

The employment report could be a major factor at the Fed's June 14 meeting, and thus extending or tempering the recent sharp recovery in policy rate pricing into year-end.

If payrolls and earnings beat big, the 61.8% Fibo of 2022-23's slide at 142.50 and the MoF's ire could be tested next.

