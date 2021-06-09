BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar in danger if Treasury yields break May's key lows

June 9 (Reuters) - The dollar index would be in danger of falling to its 2021 lows -- and potentially below -- if 10-year Treasury yields break significant May 7 support before or after Thursday's U.S. CPI report and ECB meeting, as well as next week's retail sales and Fed meeting.

The dollar index broke Monday's low and looks to be transitioning from an ABC correction away from May's 89.533 low to the next leg lower in its second-quarter slide back toward January's 89.206 pandemic and multi-year low.

The dollar's Q1 rebound coincided with 10-year Treasury yields recovering to pre-pandemic levels. This quarter's retreat has been led by those yields diving to the 1.469% May 7 spike low caused by that day's disappointing April non-farm payrolls. Closing below there and nearby technical supports could signal the dollar's return to pandemic lows.

Immediate support is the up trendline across May-June lows at 89.817, then June's 89.662 low and May's 89.533 trend low.

January's 89.206 pandemic low is the last prop ahead of 2017's 88.25 low and 50% Fibo of the 2011-17 uptrend. A clean break of that support could put in play 2013's high and the 61.8% Fibo at 84.753/585.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3xmIjyX

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RB0G3E

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3x9uUtL

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.