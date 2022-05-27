BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar hovers over key supports after PCE, spending data

May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar's slide from May's 19-1/2 year high is nearing important supports, which could usher in further losses if broken, as peak Fed rate-hike pricing wanes following Friday's PCE data and as this week's risk-taking rebound also dims demand for the dollar as a haven.

Keeping the index aloft thus far is the EUR/USD being capped by key 50% Fibo, weekly tenkan and the 55-day moving average by the current 1.0765 high.

For the dollar index, the weekly tenkan and 50% Fibo support is at 101.346, with the 55-DMA and 38.2% Fibo of 2022's uptrend at 101.06/04. A break of that support would target 99.818, the weekly kijun and 50% Fibo.

A further dollar fall on Treasury yields weakening versus bund and JGB yields might be unlikely given the strong April personal spending.

And if risk-on flows carry over into June and beyond next Friday's payrolls report, that easing of financial conditions could force Fed hawks and centrists to reinforce Chair Jerome Powell's aggressive tightening message , which would support rate hike pricing and the dollar.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

