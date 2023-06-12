BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar holds support vs yen, but key data, Fed support test ahead

June 12 (Reuters) - USD/JPY found important support by its rising 21-day moving average again on Monday ahead of this week's crucial tests of the Fed rate hiking cycle, which may decide whether one more push higher is on the cards before a steep slide.

Tuesday's U.S. core CPI and Wednesday's PPI are forecast rising 0.4% and 0.2% month on month -- same as their April increases -- with core CPI year-on-year falling to 5.3 from 5.5%, which would be its lowest since November 2021.

The market prices in another 25bp hike on Wednesday at just 27%, with a final one in July favored.

But aggressive rate cuts priced in for 2024 and the risk of the BoJ eventually letting JGB yields move up somewhat should reduce fuel for this year's uptrend, along with the highest net spec IMM long position in a year.

Technicals suggest last year and this year's highs both concluded ABC corrections, but above-forecast CPI and PPI could fuel one more overbought push to key resistance in the 142.00-50 range, before another sizeable selloff.

But if the inflation data is softer than forecast, a daily range below the 21-DMA, last at 139.04, would put in play the 200-DMA and daily kijun at 137.31/33 on EBS.

For more click on FXBUZ

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/43YqztX

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3oZormM

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3NoyX05

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.