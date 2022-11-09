BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar holds support after tight election as CPI, Ukraine eyed

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index rebounded on Wednesday following a three-day slide of 3%, but it could still face a test of supports near 109 if EUR/USD and GBP/USD surpass October highs following Thursday's U.S. CPI.

Otherwise, consolidation within November's 113.15-109.36 range remains likely.

U.S. election results pointing to less gridlock than expected helped the dollar by dimming potential risk-on flows, as did trepidation before CPI and signs of distress in the U.S. tech sector, though Ukraine news briefly lifted EUR/USD.

The index marginally breached its October 109.53 lows Tuesday and Wednesday, without a bearish close below, though it did finish below the cloud base at 109.70.

USD/JPY's break Tuesday below its uptrend line from the 144.50 Oct. 21 Japanese intervention low held the Oct. 27 swing low at 145.11 before Wednesday's rebound was capped near that broken trendline.

Final U.S. election results, CPI and Ukraine remain key risks. Below-forecast CPI increases, particularly the core, would trim Fed hike pricing, support risk-on flows and weigh on the haven dollar, and vice versa if inflation doesn't ease marginally as expected.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Ej1pfs

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3hvmHNR

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.